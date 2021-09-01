Philippine peso, Thai baht fall among mixed Asian currencies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 01, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

The Philippine peso and the Thai baht

weakened over half a percent each on Wednesday, leading declines

among largely mixed Asian currencies as a slew of soft regional

economic data as well as from the United States and China

weighed on the sentiment.

The Philippine peso slipped as much as 0.8% to 50.03

per dollar after data showed manufacturing activity contracted

in August as compared with last month, while the Thai baht

slipped from a near two-month high scaled in the

previous session.

A raft of IHS Markit data showed factory activity in Asia

lost momentum in August due to a resurgence in coronavirus

cases, with China – the region’s biggest trading partner –

logging a contraction for the first time since April last year.

The peso marked its worst intraday drop in nearly four

weeks, while equities in Manila declined more than a

percent as the daily coronavirus cases in the country touched a

record high earlier in the week.

“With COVID risks intact, recovery in the Philippine peso

could be choppy, particularly against regional peers,” analysts

at Maybank said in a note.

“On a forward-looking note though, regional economies such

as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have begun easing curbs

alongside stabilization/decline in their COVID case trajectories

and this could hint at more benign outturns ahead.”

Among other Asian currencies, the Malaysian ringgit,

South Korean won, and the Taiwanese dollar

were the top gainers, appreciating as much as 0.3% as the U.S.

dollar remained pinned near its three-week lows.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of currencies, traded at 92.744 as of 0310 GMT

as investors awaited a key jobs report due on Friday for clues

on the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

A weaker August non-farm payroll number could solidify the

case for the Fed prolonging its dovish stance, adding further

pressure on the U.S. dollar.

“A much stronger than expected labor market report could

reignite expectations of faster Fed normalization, providing

support for the dollar,” analysts at Maybank said.

Among equities, shares in Malaysia were the top

loser at 0.5% even as the government said its 2022 budget will

prioritize economic recovery. However, it is expecting the

fiscal deficit to widen to between 6.5% to 7% of gross domestic

product in 2021.

Singapore shares advanced more than 1% after losing

1.5% on Tuesday, while equities in Seoul put on 0.5% in

their fourth straight session of gains.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.3 basis points

to 6.054%

** China Evergrande Group’s shares and bonds

extend declines – nL1N2Q303B

** India’s economy grows 20.1% y/y in June qtr – nL1N2Q20Y9

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0346 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.13 -6.2 <.n2>

China 1 EC>

India +0.00 +0.0 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.11 -1.6 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.29 -2.9 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.70 -3.9 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 8 11>

Singapo +0.03 -1.7 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.31 +2.8 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.45 -7.3 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR