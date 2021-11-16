Philippine peso falls, broader Asian FX subdued

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.290 114.12 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.352 1.3532 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 27.777 27.782 +0.02
Korean won 1180.400 1178.4 -0.17
Baht 32.730 32.72 -0.03
Peso 50.280 50.13 -0.30
Rupiah 14210.000 14210 0.00
Rupee 74.483 74.4825 0.00
Ringgit 4.161 4.16 -0.01
Yuan 6.382 6.3839 +0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 114.290 103.24 -9.67
Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.32
Taiwan dlr 27.777 28.483 +2.54
Korean won 1180.400 1086.20 -7.98
Baht 32.730 29.96 -8.46
Peso 50.280 48.01 -4.51
Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20
Rupee 74.483 73.07 -1.90
Ringgit 4.161 4.0400 -2.90
Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.29
