Philippine Peso falls, broader Asian FX subdued

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.290 114.12 -0.15

Sing dlr 1.352 1.3532 +0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.777 27.782 +0.02

Korean won 1180.400 1178.4 -0.17

Baht 32.730 32.72 -0.03

Peso 50.280 50.13 -0.30

Rupiah 14210.000 14210 0.00

Rupee 74.483 74.4825 0.00

Ringgit 4.161 4.16 -0.01

Yuan 6.382 6.3839 +0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.290 103.24 -9.67

Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.32

Taiwan dlr 27.777 28.483 +2.54

Korean won 1180.400 1086.20 -7.98

Baht 32.730 29.96 -8.46

Peso 50.280 48.01 -4.51

Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20

Rupee 74.483 73.07 -1.90

Ringgit 4.161 4.0400 -2.90

Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.29

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)