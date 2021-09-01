Philippine peso, baht weaken among mixed Asian currencies

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency Latest Previous day Pct Move
bid
Japan yen 110.200 110.02 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.345 1.3447 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 27.703 27.772 +0.25
Korean won 1158.800 1159.5 +0.06
Baht 32.334 32.194 -0.43
Peso 49.850 49.63 -0.44
Rupiah 14255.000 14265 +0.07
Rupee 73.003 73.0025 0.00
Ringgit 4.143 4.155 +0.29
Yuan 6.462 6.4604 -0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest End 2020 Pct Move
bid
Japan yen 110.200 103.24 -6.32
Sing dlr 1.345 1.3209 -1.78
Taiwan dlr 27.703 28.483 +2.82
Korean won 1158.800 1086.20 -6.27
Baht 32.334 29.96 -7.34
Peso 49.850 48.01 -3.69
Rupiah 14255.000 14040 -1.51
Rupee 73.003 73.07 +0.09
Ringgit 4.143 4.0400 -2.49
Yuan 6.462 6.5283 +1.02
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)