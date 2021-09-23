Philippine c.bank keeps rate at record low as COVID curbs cloud outlook

Article content MANILA — The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday as it continued to support an economy grappling with the fallout of recent COVID-19 curbs, even as it increased its inflation forecasts for 2021-2023. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0%, as expected by all but one of 18 economists surveyed by Reuters. The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were kept at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Article content “The outlook for recovery continues to hinge on timely measures to prevent deeper negative effects on the Philippine economy,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a media briefing. He said current policy settings remained appropriate, with inflation pressures still manageable and the growth outlook uncertain. “Together with appropriate fiscal and health interventions, keeping a steady hand on the BSP’s policy levers will allow the momentum of economic recovery to gain more traction by helping boost domestic demand and market confidence,” Diokno said. The Philippine economy exited a recession https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2PH04H in the second quarter, but the reimposition of strict lockdown measures https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-detects-first-local-transmission-delta-variant-2021-07-16 from July to mid-September has clouded the outlook.