Philippine c.bank governor says ample policy leeway to support recovery

MANILA — The Philippine central bank has ample leeway to support the economic recovery, with conventional policy instruments far from being fully utilized, its governor said on Thursday.

The monetary policy remains oriented towards supporting economic recovery, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference.

The central bank will ensure smooth normalization of policy measures, he added. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)