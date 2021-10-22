Philip Cross — Canada needs a growth target: Let’s double GDP by 2050

We have targets for immigration, inflation and deficits — why not economic growth? Photo by Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Sun/Postmedia

Article content Targets to guide government actions are nothing new. For decades, the federal government has set annual targets for the number of immigrants it wants. Inflation targeting is the foundation of the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy. Hard budget deficit targets helped governments deal with the fiscal crises of the 1990s and may yet prove indispensable in dealing with today’s record deficits.

Article content Given the demonstrated usefulness of targets, government needs to set a long-term goal for Canada’s GDP. GDP is the key to creating the incomes that drive employment growth and generate the tax revenue to finance most government operations. In a new paper for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, I argue we should set a goal of doubling Canada’s 2020 real GDP so as to hit $4.0 trillion by the year 2050. Doing so would require annual real GDP growth of 2.5 per cent on average, which is just 0.3 percentage points above what we recorded over the last decade. People regularly underestimate how small changes in growth rates can produce greatly different outcomes when compounded over long periods. Increasing annual growth by a factor of five (from one to five per cent) results in over seven times more GDP growth after just two decades. Conversely, the reduction in average annual growth from 3.0 per cent in the decade from 1991 to 2000 to 2.2 per cent in the 2010s helps explain the difference between an era of burgeoning budget surpluses, booming investment, and soaring optimism versus today’s chronic budget deficits, faltering investment, and rampant pessimism about the future.

Article content Accepting slow growth as our economy’s “new normal” understates the importance that poor policies have had on dampening growth in recent years Establishing an ambitious yet realistically attainable goal for growth would serve several purposes. It would be a nagging reminder to governments that the past decade’s pace of economic growth is simply not acceptable to Canadians and must be improved. It would force government to become more aware of the effects on growth of its major policy initiatives, notably those that target the distribution rather than the creation of income or that curb greenhouse gas emissions at the expense of incomes. It would put an end to the analysis of government programs in isolation from their impacts on the macro economy: claiming, for instance, that a national child-care program “pays for itself” takes no account of the impact higher government deficits and taxes have on long-term growth. Finally, a hard target would make government accountable for not reaching it.

Article content A central implication of the proposal to double GDP by 2050 is that the alternative strategy of accepting slow growth as our economy’s “new normal” understates the importance that poor policies have had on dampening growth in recent years. Such policies have included high deficits, rising taxes, and onerous regulations that have discouraged investment, notably in natural resources. Constant macroeconomic stimulus is another example of a policy that has depressed the economy’s long-term potential growth. One of the worst unintended consequences of easy monetary policy is that the resulting increase in inequality undermines support for capitalism, which leads to yet further calls for growth-killing taxes and regulations, which, completing the vicious circle, reduce growth even more.

Article content Many other policies aimed at redistributing income through taxes and transfers involve trade-offs that also suppress growth. Too often politicians and their activist supporters simply deny that such trade-offs exist, as with the popular claim that there is no need to choose between the economy and the environment. But the long-term increase in our living standards has been driven by increasing the amount of lower-cost energy available to the average person. Expensive plans to lower emissions necessarily involve a trade-off that lowers economic growth, as is becoming painfully evident in Europe, as that continent struggles to cope with its energy shortfall. In a shrinking economy, burdensome climate policy will deepen social conflicts. By contrast, in a growing economy we can afford climate initiatives and still leave people better off. Setting targets for both the economy and the environment will force governments to avoid trading off one against the other.

Article content Philip Cross: Welcome to our new economy of shortages, comrades Philip Cross: If oil and gas are dead, why are exports booming? Philip Cross: Business ambition needs to be a Canadian value Since 2005 Canada has failed to make any real progress towards its greenhouse gas emissions reductions goals. One reason, of course, is that it has not been clear exactly what the target is. In just the last year, Ottawa has had at least three goals for emissions reduction. Its confusing and unproductive experience with emissions targets shows that non-binding goals are easily put off, fabricated, or simply ignored. Setting unrealistic climate goals risks poor policy choices that may lead to unwanted outcomes for both the economy and the environment. A binding target for GDP would help discourage the sacrifice of long-term income growth to short-term climate targets. The existing scattershot approach involving myriad policy objectives has clearly failed, partly because of the lack of an over-riding objective. It is time to prioritize effective policies that boost long-term investment and productivity growth in Canada. An official national goal of doubling GDP would help do that. Philip Cross is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

