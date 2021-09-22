Philadelphia 76ers Announce Crypto.com, The Fastest-Growing Crypto Platform, as Team’s Official Jersey Patch Partner By DailyCoin

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Crypto.com, The Fastest-Growing Crypto Platform, as Team’s Official Jersey Patch Partner



The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a new partnership with Crypto.com, the fastest-growing crypto platform with more than 10 million users worldwide, designating the crypto company as the team’s official jersey patch partner. The partnership is also Crypto.com’s first in the NBA. To tip off the partnership, the 76ers will be launching their first-ever non-fungible token (NFT), available for fans to purchase through Crypto.com NFT.

“We are thrilled to launch a long-term partnership with such a progressive team at Crypto.com, a company that shares our drive for greatness,”

said Chris Heck, 76ers President of Business Operations.

“Crypto.com will be woven into the fabric of our identity, and together, we will change the landscape for how crypto is integrated in sports. We will also leverage Crypto.com’s forward-thinking, global expertise to unveil our first-ever NFT program. These are the types of creative, innovative partnerships that we crave, and we’re thrilled to share this with our fans in Philadelphia and around the world for years to come.”

Crypto.com has partnered with world-class organizations and brands including Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain, and the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens among others. Crypto.com recently launched Crypto.com NFT, the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, and sports.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with the 76ers, becoming the first global crypto platform with an official jersey patch partnership in the NBA,”

said Kris Marszalek, co-founder & CEO of Crypto.com.

“The NBA is one of the most popular leagues in the world, and the 76ers were an obvious choice. Together we’re going to create integrated experiences for fans everywhere; our patch and court integrations are just the beginning.”

All four versions of the 76ers uniform this upcoming season will feature the Crypto.com patch on the left shoulder of the jersey. Jerseys featuring the new Crypto.com patch will be available for purchase via SixersShop.com at the Official Team Store at the Center in Philadelphia.

All four versions of the 76ers uniform this upcoming season will feature the Crypto.com patch on the left shoulder of the jersey. The patch will also be placed on all 76ers authentic jerseys sold across NBA retailers. The patch will make its official team uniform debut for the regular season when the 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20.

As part of the jersey patch partnership, the 76ers will be unveiling their new City Edition uniform in November that commemorates an iconic time in 76ers history. This launch will also inspire another series of unique NFTs that will be available for 76ers fans to purchase throughout the year.

Crypto.com will also appear in-arena on the baseline apron and courtside LED screens, be present within the 76ers Fan Hub, sponsor rewards for fans and present a Crypto.com school to educate fans on cryptocurrency. In addition, the deal includes a substantial presence across all platforms including regional, national and global television broadcasts, digital channels such as Sixers.com, Facebook (NASDAQ:), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:) and YouTube, player branding (uniforms) across digital, print and out-of-home advertising, team and league websites, team collateral and all team publications and photos. Crypto.com will also have rights to the 76ers’ name and marks in marketing and advertising as well as be an official international marketing partner of the team.

The 76ers hired Excel Sports Management’s Properties division to oversee the search for a new patch partner, and Mayflower Entertainment represented Crypto.com.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin