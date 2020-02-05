Phil Mickelson is not interested in a special invitation to compete in the US Open | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01511% %MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01512%

"I don't want a place of sympathy. If I'm good enough to achieve and qualify, then I need to earn my place there."





%MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01513% %MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01514% Phil Mickelson wants to earn his place in the US Open

%MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01515% %MINIFYHTML727fdccaf645793c036bec038abaf01516%

Phil Mickelson says he will not accept a special invitation to compete in the US Open if the USGA offers one.

Currently, Mickelson is not exempt from the only race he needs to win to complete a grand slam race. He has finished second in the event a record six times, even in this year's place, Winged Foot, in 2006.

Ernie Els and Jack Nicklaus are among the players who have received special exemptions at the US Open, but speaking before their defense of the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, they live live Sky Sports Golf, Mickelson said: "I will not accept it.

"So I will enter the field on my own or I will have to try to qualify. I will not take a special exemption."

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

Mickelson's status as a five-time important champion makes him a strong candidate to receive an invitation, despite his bad relationship with the USGA.

The 49-year-old has often criticized the way the US Open fields have been established and was penalized for running to deliberately hit a moving ball on green number 13 during the third round at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

1:52 Andrew Coltart of Sky Sports Golf explains why a new report on increasing batting distances in golf could lead to significant changes in the game Andrew Coltart of Sky Sports Golf explains why a new report on increasing batting distances in golf could lead to significant changes in the game

A part of third place in Saudi Arabia last week lifted Mickelson from 86th in the 72nd world rankings and can qualify for Winged Foot by being in the top 60 on May 18 or June 15.

"I don't want a special exemption," Mickelson added. "I think I will enter the tournament. If I enter, I deserve to be there. If I don't, I don't."

"I don't want a place of sympathy. If I'm good enough to achieve and qualify, then I need to earn my place there."