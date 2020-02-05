Phil Mickelson distrusts the findings of the Distance Perspective Report issued by R,amp;A and USGA | Golf news

"I hate to see athletes be punished or discouraged from continuing to work and improve."





Phil Mickelson doesn't seem to be a fan of the Distance Vision Report

Phil Mickelson says that the proposals of golf's governing bodies to end the increase in stroke distances would result in "punishing athletes for improvement."

Mickelson was reacting to the findings of the Distance Perspective Project Report published by R,amp;A and USGA on Tuesday, in which they concluded that greater increases in average hit distances would be "undesirable,quot; and "detrimental,quot; for the future of the game. .

The veteran left-hander stands firm that the best professionals who hit the ball more than ever are the result of greater strength and fitness rather than innovations in the team.

Mickelson says the ball goes further because players are better athletes

The R,amp;A and the USGA will now conduct a comprehensive review of the golf equipment and ball specifications after warning that "the inherent strategic challenge presented by many golf courses may be compromised."

When asked for his opinion on the report before his defense of this week's AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mickelson said: "I don't think you should punish the athletes for improving. I don't think we had major team changes, we just of having athletes who have been able to take advantage of the team more now than in the past.

"And I hate to see that discouraged. Look what Bryson (DeChambeau) has done when entering the gym, going after him, lifting weights and hitting bombs, and now you're talking about trying to push back because he became a better athlete?

"I don't know if I agree with that, but I don't really understand the full extent of how it affects the game and how it affects agronomy and golf courses, etc., so I'm not sure the best to really comment.

"I only know from the small bubble of the PGA Tour, I hate to see athletes being punished or discouraged from continuing to work and improve. The way I see it is that you can win on the PGA Tour without hitting the ball for a long time." .

"You can defeat, you can hit, you can have excellent weeks and win golf tournaments without being the longest type or without mastering a golf course, but you cannot dominate the sport without speed."

Mickelson warned that the best players would be "punished for improvement,quot;

"You may be able to do it for a year or two, but you can't consistently beat everyone without the speed of the clubhead, because there is no substitute for speed in this game. It allows you to spin the ball more, it allows you hit the ball longer, make the carries go higher and softer in the greens.

"It allows you to do more with a golf ball than if you don't have speed and the best players in the world will have to have speed, so there is no substitute."

Mickelson insisted that if the R,amp;A and the USGA introduce measures to stop the increase in distance, the best players in the world would continue to prosper, but also questioned the decision-making process by an amateur governing body that oversees a sport. professional.

Mickelson also criticized the decision-making process of the governing bodies.

"I think the best players will still find ways to win." "They may not do it dominating the golf course with the driver, but they will find ways to do it with their iron game or whatever they have. I think the best players will always find a way to win and do whatever it takes." . .

"But I fight with some of our governing bodies. I fight with him because we are the only professional sport in the world that is governed by a group of fans, and that leads to some questionable directions that we must follow. I wish that,quot; we had people who were professionally involved in sports to be in charge a little more. "