Pharrell Williams Pulls His ‘Something In The Water’ Festival Out Of Virginia Beach & Calls Out The City For ‘Toxic Energy’

It looks like Pharrell Williams will no longer be hosting his annual “Something In The Water,” music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach moving forward.

According to Wavy News 10, the mogul sent a letter to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney on Tuesday, and cited that the city is being run by “toxic energy,” and he also made mention of his cousin’s death, which took place back in March. In the letter, Pharrell noted how the festival was able to “ease racial tension, unify the region, bring about economic development opportunities and broaden the horizons of the local business community.”

However, he feels the efforts he put forward to better the community were not matched by the city. “I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life.”

As previously reported, Pharrell’s cousin Donovan Lynch was killed back in March. At the time there were multiple shootings that had been reported within that one weekend in Virginia Beach. Donovan was one of the victims that unfortunately lost their lives. Deshayla Harris, who appeared on the 17th season of “The Bad Girls Club,” was another victim that was identified. The fatal shooting of Donovan was police involved as they alleged he “brandished a gun when police came into contact with him.” The officers’ body cameras were not on during the time of the shooting.

Pharrell continued to say in his letter to Duhaney, “Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the ideas of human rights for all as a controversial idea. I don’t have any problems with the city but I realize the city hasn’t valued by proposed solutions either.”

Check out his full letter here.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Pharrell Williams Pulls His ‘Something In The Water’ Festival Out Of Virginia Beach & Calls Out The City For ‘Toxic Energy’ appeared first on The Shade Room.