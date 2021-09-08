‘Phantom Menace’ Rate, China Spending, BEAST of Problem: Eco Day

Article content

Global central bankers trying to gauge the threat posed by surging inflation have another puzzle to solve too: whether the pandemic has shifted their policy bearingsChinese consumers cut back on buying cars and apartments in August as stronger property market regulation and a broad Covid outbreak further undercut the economy’s already slowing recoveryWhat happens to emerging markets if U.S. inflation turns out to be a bigger problem than the Fed thinks? Bloomberg Economics looks at the experience of 2018 on the ‘BEASTs’ most exposedEconomists at Nomura Holdings Inc. are calling property curbs China’s “Volcker Moment”Hurricane Ida’s disruption to raw materials production in Louisiana is likely to compound global supply-chain issues, says Bloomberg Economics. An unrelenting supply squeeze is also darkening Germany’s economic outlookTaiwan is set to reap the rewards of the post-pandemic rebound in global trade and U.S. efforts to reduce economic ties with ChinaThe Bank of Japan should set a more achievable inflation target to avoid endless stimulus, according to a former deputy governorThe Bank of Canada will likely tread carefully this week, mutedly acknowledging a weaker-than-expected economy in the midst of a heated election campaignPresident Joe Biden has a historic opportunity to reshape the Fed Board, with long-lasting implications for both monetary policy and financial regulation, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe Swiss National Bank’s pile of foreign exchange increased to 929.3 billion francs ($1 trillion) in August, suggesting officials used interventions to depress the value of their currencyFrance’s economic outlook improved despite a surge in delta cases, suggesting an increased vaccination rate may have ended the stop-go disruption. Yet Israel, once a front-runner in the race to move on from Covid, is now one of the biggest pandemic hot spotsPrime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fund the National Health Service and social care uses a tax that has long attracted criticism for perpetuating generational inequalities in the U.K.President Biden needs Democrats in Congress to give him a boost by passing his $4 trillion economic agenda, but deepening divisions in the party threaten the chances of that happening any time soonHe co-founded the Taliban, helped it rebuild during two decades of war with the U.S. and then brokered a deal to get American troops out. Now, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s job is about to get even harder. Meantime, the Taliban included the leader of a U.S.-designated terrorist organization in a new government

