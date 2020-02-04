Phaedra Parks teaches fans how to receive happiness

Happiness may be around us, but we may be too busy to notice. Phaedra Parks tells fans how to wait and embrace happiness, and she definitely has a good point.

Look what he shared in his social media account the other day.

An admirer exclaimed: "Who I love you ❤️🔥 I love your way of thinking, your attitude and your resilience … I miss you in Atlanta … I think you're such a loving friend and mother."

Someone else said: "Say it a little louder for the people behind."

Another follower said: "I definitely used to have the problems that I have matured and broke the habit, thank God @phaedraparks."

An Instagram installer posted this: "Happiness comes from watching Phaedra stand up with class and style during all RHOA seasons and dramas."

Another fan wrote: Dios Oh my God !!!!!!! You have me shouting ova here. You Betta testify @phaedraparks. "

Phaedra has been very excited lately, even in her social media account, especially after the tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven other people.

She began posting emotional messages for her fans and followers on her IG account.

For example, he encouraged mothers who have children to strengthen their ties. After Kobe's death, parents publicly declared their love for their daughters, and men have been posting beautiful photos with their babies.

As you know, Phaedra Parks is the mother of two children, Dylan and Ayden.

This is what he told his fans: & # 39; After seeing all the #girldad posts, I had to represent all the #boy #moms that became honorary #cub #scouts, handle mistakes and learn to enjoy of activities that never thought of their wildest dreams to bond with their young #kings! #boymom #parenting #tbt #momlife #thanks # blessed to have a # prince and #President 👑 ’

Ad

Fans were definitely here for their message.



Post views:

0 0