Phaedra Parks gets excited with her two children, Ayden and Dylan: see her sweet photo

Phaedra Parks springs from her two children, Dylan and Ayden. He recently told his fans that there should also be an online movement called #boymom: this was a reference to the one that started after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

After the tragedy, many parents began posting photos with their daughters on social networks, and publicly declared their love for them and for their whole family.

Phaedra thought to make the same movement but with the mothers and their children, and began to publish their children more recently, declaring their love for both.

She has just shared another photo, and you can also see it below.

‘Three #thumbsup 👍🏽 #momlife #boymom raise #kings’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: Estás You're doing a great job Phaedra! We miss you … come back and bring us some spice RHOA ", and another follower published this:" Good mother "healthy children … all the glory belongs to God,quot;.

Another follower posted this: "They are very handsome … They grow fast …" and someone else said: "They are growing very fast … Young handsome men you have."

A fan wrote: ‘I love @phaedraparks! 💯💖 Soooooo sweet! How was the museum? I would like to take my 10 and 4 year old children this weekend. #boymom 😘 ’

One commenter published: ‘Little Phaedra and Little Apollo. Both are handsome, "and another follower said:" Those two little men will be something special @phaedraparks marks my word. Sometimes, just an amazing woman in their lives is all they need ❤️. "

An Instagram installer took over the family and wrote this: "Such a good mother, Mr. President, will be taller than Ayden, but you are doing a great job."

In other news, Phaedra told fas how to wait and embrace happiness, and he definitely has a good point.

She shared an important message on her social media account the other day.



