Pfizer to buy Trillium Therapeutics in $2.26 billion deal By Reuters

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy remaining shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) Inc it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drug developer at $2.26 billion.
Pfizer (NYSE:), which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 a piece, representing a 203.8% premium to the stock’s last closing price.
Canada-based Trillium is developing drugs that boost patients’ innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead candidates, which focus on types of blood cancer, are currently in early-stage studies.
Pfizer’s financial adviser for the transaction is BofA Securities Inc, and Centerview Partners LLC is Trillium’s.
