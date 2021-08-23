Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration



(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy remaining shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) Inc it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drug developer at $2.26 billion.

Pfizer (NYSE:), which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 a piece, representing a 203.8% premium to the stock’s last closing price.

Canada-based Trillium is developing drugs that boost patients’ innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead candidates, which focus on types of blood cancer, are currently in early-stage studies.

Pfizer’s financial adviser for the transaction is BofA Securities Inc, and Centerview Partners LLC is Trillium’s.