Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech
said on Wednesday they have initiated submission for a full
approval of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in people
aged 16 years and older, potentially paving the way for a third
dose that can be offered to people with compromised immune
systems.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)