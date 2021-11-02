Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion for 2021 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children.

The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the vaccine it sells with BioNTech.

Driven by an unprecedented vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Pfizer’s shot has quickly become one of the best-selling products in the company’s roughly 172-year history.

The company, which was well known for drugs such as Xanax and Viagra, equally splits expenses and profit with its German partner.

Pfizer expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it expects to make this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR