Pfizer Gains Premarket on FDA’s Nod to Covid-19 Booster for Higher-Risk Groups By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Pfizer stock (NYSE:) traded 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine for people at higher risk of infection.
This means that people 65 years and older and vulnerable individuals at risk of catching the illness will be able to get a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. The two companies developed the vaccine jointly and share the revenue from the vaccine sales equally.
Patients should receive a booster at least six months after taking the second dose, the FDA said.
The need for a booster dose after studies indicated the efficacy of the two-dose vaccine declined after a certain period and that a third dose will help. The Delta variant of the original coronavirus that led to a resurgence of the pandemic in the U.S. and in other parts of the world this year was largely responsible for convincing the authorities of the need for a booster.
The Biden administration wanted a blanket approval for the booster to cover all adults but FDA advisors and experts advised against it.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.