Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio to retire By Reuters

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president of global supply Frank D’Amelio will retire after nearly 15 years at the company.

The drugmaker said it has started an external search for D’Amelio’s successor.

During his tenure as CFO, D’Amelio, 63, oversaw the divestitures of Pfizer’s animal health, consumer health and mature products businesses and led multiple acquisitions and partnerships valued at nearly $200 billion.

The company said Mike McDermott, who headed the production and supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, will take the role of executive vice president, chief global supply officer.

