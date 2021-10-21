Pfizer, BioNTech say COVID-19 booster shot showed high efficacy in large study

Article content BERLIN — A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study showed on Thursday. The companies said in a press release the trial, which has not been peer-reviewed, tested 10,000 participants aged 16 and older, and found that the booster shot had a favorable safety profile. The trial results come a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans could choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.

The agency previously authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot at least six months after the first round of shots to increase protection for people aged 65 and older, those at risk of severe disease and those who are exposed to the virus through their work. Dr. Walid Gellad, a professor at University of Pittsburgh's medical school, said there seems to be a benefit of having the third dose in the delta wave for symptomatic COVID-19. "I'm just still very curious if this is primarily in people who are much much older. Because what we don't want to do is run out and give boosters to 25 year olds who had COVID before and got two doses of the vaccine, just based on this press release," Gellad said. Pfizer had said its two-shot vaccine's efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a second dose. Some countries had already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses.