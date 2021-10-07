Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids By Reuters

© Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech said on Thursday they had asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from five to 11, Pfizer said in a post on Twitter (NYSE:).

“We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to

@US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to