Petrus Resources Announces Successful Conclusion of TSX Listing Review

Article content

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the Company has received confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) that the TSX has completed its review of the Company and determined the Company satisfies the TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing.

This completes the listing review initiated in connection with Petrus’ recently completed private placement and the full settlement of its second lien loan as described in more detail in the Company’s press release dated September 22, 2021.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation and strategic acquisitions in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Gray

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com