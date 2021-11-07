Petition for Robinhood to List SHIB Now Reached 510k Signatures By CoinQuora

Petition for Robinhood to List SHIB Now Reached 510k Signatures



Reports show that has set a new record as a petition asking Robinhood to list the coin.

SHIB army proves to be strong as the signatures have now reached more than 510,000.

Will this make Robinhood list the fastest-growing memecoin by the end of the year?

The fastest-growing meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), does not stop in making its presence known in the crypto space. The most recent is the increasing uproar for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:). to list Shiba Inu on its platform.

In detail, there is a petition on Change.org asking the platform to, as mentioned, list SHIB. At the time of writing, reports say that the petition has now reached more than 510,000 signatures. Watcher.Guru — a prominent Twitter (NYSE:) account sharing news about crypto and NFTs — tweeted about this.

JUST IN: A petition for Robinhood to list $SHIB has now reached over 510,000 signatures — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 7, 2021

The last few months have been a good time for the SHIB community. Several crypto exchanges have seen the potential of SHIB and listed the coin on their platforms like Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Pro, as well as Binance, and recently, Kraken.

All these drove the coin towards its ATHs. Moreover, the petition at Change.org can definitely be seen as a factor in this.

On the other hand, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer — Vlad Tenev, noted that the company is “carefully considering adding new coins to its offerings”. He added,

We feel very very good about the coins that we’re currently listing on our platform and any new coins that we add we want to feel equally, if not more good.

Indeed, the SHIB army proves to be strong as its community is significantly growing. With that said, even with this great number of signatures in a petition, we are yet to see how Robinhood will decide on this matter. For sure, the SHIB community is hoping for the best. Right now, all the public can do is wait and see.

At press time, SHIB still sits at 11th rank at CoinMarketCap and trades at $0.00005784.

Continue reading on CoinQuora