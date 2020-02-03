Peter Wright has dispelled the perennial bridesmaid label while watching the glory of the Premier League | Darts news





World champion Peter Wright is on top of a wave before this year's Premier League.

Peter Wright's reputation as the perennial dart maid of honor no longer exists. The Scotsman had only achieved the lonely televised victory of his countless important finals before last month, but now the newly crowned world champion has consecutive TV titles to his credit.

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He has been a constant challenger in the main tournaments since his surprising appearance in the 2014 World Championship, although the 49-year-old player may not have obtained the rewards that his performances deserved.

The success of the Wright UK Open in 2017 saw him defeat a then inexperienced Gerwyn Price to get an important first title, but critics highlighted Michael van Gerwen's absence as the catalyst behind Wright's success.

The unstoppable Dutchman had remarkably represented Wright in nine major individual finals before his confrontation at Alexandra Palace, with Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson and Price all defeated the Scottish mercurial on one occasion.

There was inevitable skepticism about the latest installment of the rivalry between Van Gerwen and Wright on New Year's Day, although the helpless broke the script on a decisive night in the capital.

Six years until the day he lost to Van Gerwen in his first grand final, & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He produced the performance of his life to claim the glory of the world title and banish his Dutch demons.

This felt like a victory of seismic proportions. It was a vindication for Wright: tangible evidence that he had the ability to mentally recover to complement his undoubted ability and many predicted that the floodgates would be opened later for the most colorful dart man in the world.

The initial signs are promising. In his first competitive outing since he was crowned world champion, Wright returned to the winners circle with an exciting success of 11-10 against Michael Smith in the Masters: a third televised crown and consecutive major titles.

Wright continued his victory in the World Championship by claiming the title at the Season Opening Masters

The shape of the victory was also moving. Wright was in an unknown territory to be the favorite in a final, only against Price in the UK Open 2017 if the bookmakers had given him a tip to prevail.

He dominated & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; for long periods, although a surprising late wave of Smith put him on the cusp of a first great victory. However, the star of St. Helen wasted three darts for the title in a dramatic decisive stage when Wright launched to claim the first silverware of the new season.

World number 2 has endured its share of the final anguish: it wasted several game darts against Van Gerwen in the final of the 2018 Premier League and the recent Darts Champions League, therefore, his empathy for Smith was understandable.

However, the conclusion of Sunday's masterpiece in Milton Keynes demonstrated his newly discovered belief. While on the verge of defeat, he accumulated a majestic shot of configuration 171 to leave double eight, which he set on the third and final attempt after Smith's previous failures.

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Before last month, this would have been considered the antithesis of a grand finale that involved Wright, although it is now becoming normal and the Scotsman is desperate to keep up the habit of winning before this year's Premier League.

The world champion renews his rivalry with Van Gerwen on opening night in Aberdeen on Thursday and after having fought in his two previous appearances on the biggest tour of the sport, Wright is set on greater glory.

"I want to be a Premier League champion," he said when he spoke on the Darts Show podcast. "That is my next goal and I can't see why I can't win it."

Wright is perfectly aware of the scrutiny that comes with being the world champion, a pressure that Rob Cross could certainly attest to. However, although many may consider the label as a burden, the 49-year-old is enjoying the opportunity to use his triumph as a springboard.

Wright's 7-3 victory over Van Gerwen on New Year's Day made him the oldest PDC world champion for the first time

The three-time main winner follows Van Gerwen for £ 650,000 in the PDC Order of Merit and the Dutchman seems to be prepared to maintain his No. 1 world status, a position he has held for the past seven years. Wright has a desire to change that, however.

"That is an objective (to become world number 1) but I know that it is not really possible until after next Christmas, after winning the world again, and it could potentially be possible."

"You set many goals, only one at a time. Obviously, winning the World Cup with Gary (Anderson) was my main goal last year, which we did."

"I hope we can go and hold him this year, which I think we will, because he has recovered from hunger, wants to play darts again. I want to play darts, so I can't see why not."

However, Wright's immediate focus is on a final rematch of the World Championship against Van Gerwen on Thursday night, as it has become a Premier League tradition in recent years.

The star born in Livingston will receive an enthusiastic reception from the crowd of 7,000 people at the new P,amp;J Live location in Aberdeen and is enjoying the possibility of facing MvG in his homeland.

"Scotland is a hot bed for darts and we also have Big John (Henderson) playing, he tied with Michael (van Gerwen) there last year."

"That was incredible and his presence was the best I have seen. Also, we are in a new headquarters, so it will be brilliant."

"I know when I have played with a given dart how much I need to change it, or if I go to a place and I have to change my pitch to a dart of a certain style." Wright about his reputation as a manipulator

In addition to being one of the most enigmatic characters on the circuit, Wright has built a reputation for being one of the game's most prominent players in his relentless pursuit of perfection.

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; he admits that his little touches are not purely sent to the night, but he praised Lee Huxtable, the man responsible for creating his World Championship winning arrows.

"I just like to play with household items and try to do wooden things. Play with electrical things and things I shouldn't be doing."

"I can think of these crazy ideas and Lee comes out and makes them for us. That's why we are a team at Red Dragon and Winmau. He is a big family and I wouldn't go to any other dart company because there is no other company that can do it. What they do is the best you can get.

Wright has finished seventh and eighth respectively in his last two Premier League campaigns.

"I know that when I have played with a given dart how much I need to change it, or if I go to a place and I have to change my throw to a dart of a certain style, I can only think of how I want the dart to fly through the air.

"Lee understands all this and puts it all in and sends these darts. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. There are some crazy ideas, but in the end they work."

Wright is definitive proof that perseverance is worth it. Darts is defined by the smallest margin and the most meticulous details can have such a significant impact on the final result.

However, the most important factor behind Wright's recent success is his mental strength. He has never been shy in setting ambitious goals, but now he has delivered the holy grail of sport with the promise of much more. This is Peter Wright's moment and the party shows few signs of stopping.

