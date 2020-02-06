Peter Weber sends almost half of the ladies home

%MINIFYHTML654d1bfca742762cd8d769d6059984ec11% %MINIFYHTML654d1bfca742762cd8d769d6059984ec12%

Peter and the remaining ten women in his season head to Chile for the next appointments, but before that, Peter has to intervene to prevent Mykenna and Victoria F. from fighting.

"The Bachelor"Season 24 aired its sixth episode on Wednesday, February 5. The episode saw Peter Weber making a big decision with the ten remaining women who were competing for their hearts in the ABC dating program.

They went to Chile for the next appointments, but before that, Peter had to intervene to prevent Mykenna and Victoria F. from fighting. He then asked Hannah Ann for an individual appointment that already marked her second. Meanwhile, Mykenna, Natasha and Tammy had to get one by one.

Peter and Hannah Ann chose to explore Santiago, and at some point during their appointment, Peter told him his concern when it came to his age, since he was only 23 years old. The pilot admitted to being worried that Hannah Ann was not ready for a lifetime commitment. Hannah Ann approached him crying and told him she was "starting to fall in love" with Peter. Despite the worry, he gave Hannah Ann a rose.

Later, Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P, Madison, Tammy, Kelley and Mykenna were chosen for the group date. Meanwhile, Victoria F. got a second one by one because Peter thought her first solo date was interrupted by a drama that involved Victoria's ex. Chase Rice.

The decision did not suit Mykenna, who seemed very upset. He considered going home and decided to stay.

During the night part of the group date, Victoria P. had a lot of fun with Peter. Meanwhile, Tammy had a drama with Mykenna since the former thought that Mykenna was too young for the show. Peter was later involved, although he didn't see the points Tammy wanted to deliver. At the end of the date, Peter presented the rose to Madison.

Meanwhile, Peter and Victoria F. went horse riding. During the appointment, Victoria asked Peter about the rumors that he was dating so many other women. That led Peter to assure him that he felt a lot for her. Later, it was announced that Mykenna and Tammy would go on a 2-to-1 date with Peter. Both women spoke badly about each other and, finally, Peter trusted Mykenna and eliminated Tammy.

At the rose ceremony, Peter handed the remaining roses to Kelsey, Natasha and Kelley. That meant that Mykenna and Sydney were forced to go home.