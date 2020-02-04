Peter Weber defends Victoria F. from the violent reaction of the modeling campaign

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber is waiting Victoria Fuller, despite the controversy surrounding a modeling campaign in which she was involved.

As spectators of The Bachelor I know, the 26-year-old was selected to star with Peter in the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine after participating in a bikini photo shoot. However, his emotion was short-lived when Cosmo Chief editor Jessica Pels He announced that he would no longer present Victoria F. on the cover.

In a letter, Pels said they made this decision due to Victoria's participation in an announcement by an apparent marlin conservation group using the wording and mark of White Lives Matter's efforts. "Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color, "he revealed.

While neither Victoria F. nor ABC have commented on the controversy, Peter now shares his point of view on the matter.