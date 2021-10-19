Peter Gaccione joins TeamBest Global Companies as Head of Global Business Development

Article content

WASHINGTON — TeamBest Global has appointed Peter Gaccione as Head of Global Business Development. Mr. Gaccione will report directly to Krishan Suthanthiran, Founder & President of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG), Best Cure Foundation (BCF) and Kitsault Energy (KE).

TeamBest Global Companies promote Proactive Healthcare Delivery Systems worldwide, which are focused on transparency of clinical benefits, outcome and cost — using a Total Health Approach through prevention, early detection, and effective treatment for total cure to improve clinical outcomes at reduced cost. TBG and BCF are planning to create a global standard of healthcare delivery system using a hub-and-spoke model, with express and mobile clinics linked to general and super-specialty medical centers.