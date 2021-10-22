Article content

“In our opinion, ASTRO has treated TBG and its President unfairly for many years, in spite of our contributions of several decades to Radiation Therapy,” said Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation.

Mr. Suthanthiran also detailed several examples of this in a separate press release (link provided below).

“TeamBest Global would like to thank everyone in the Radiation Therapy community for their support of TeamBest Global Companies over the past several decades. Best wishes, be safe and healthy — Health is wealth!” said Mr. Suthanthiran in his final comments.

For more information, please contact Peter Gaccione ( peter.gaccione@teambest.com , tel: 501-424-1935) and/or Dr. Manny Subramanian ( manny@teambest.com , tel: 571-437-9808) at their respective emails/telephone numbers.

Krishnan Suthanthiran can be reached at krish@teambest.com .

To read an extended version of this press release, please visit: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/554539300/peter-gaccione-dr-manny-subramanian-of-teambest-global-companies-to-attend-asrt-astro-2021-in-chicago-oct-24-27

To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html .

Contacts

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder

TeamBest Global • Best Cure Foundation • Kitsault Energy

7643 Fullerton Road, Springfield, VA 22153 USA

+1 703-451-2378

marketing@teambest.com

