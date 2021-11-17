Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Dealbreaker

By
Bradly Lamb
-

14

“In my head I would be like ‘Okay never [again].'”

Pete Davidson is dishing on his dating life — and what you absolutely shouldn’t do on a first date with him.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

During an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the Saturday Night Live star revealed his secrets to a successful night out.

Pete says it’s all about making it worthwhile for his companion, even if he ends up being a “shit date.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“If you go to a great restaurant and even if I’m a shit date, it’s like, at least the food was great. So like, she could go home and be like, ‘Well…you paid and I ate,'” Pete joked.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

He continued, “But yeah, I always found it to be that or a movie is so easy because a movie, you don’t even have to talk. You could just be like, ‘Whoa, explosion. Did you see that explosion?’ They’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ You know? Or you could just laugh at the same thing and you could just look at each other for a second.”

As for what definitely wouldn’t fly on a first date, Pete says that as someone who used to work in restaurants, he couldn’t date someone who was rude to the staff.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Immediately would [be over]. In my head I would be like ‘Okay never [again], this is it’…I don’t like the ‘excuse me.’ Like, wait for the guy to walk by…The best lessons I’ve learned have been working in a restaurant,” Pete shared.


James Devaney / Getty Images

Listen to the entire podcast here.

