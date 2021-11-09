Pete Davidson Responds To Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

“You know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this.”

Pete Davidson’s haunted roller coaster ride with Kim Kardashian was easily one of the most unexpected celebrity sightings to emerge during this year’s Halloween weekend.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage via Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images via Getty Images

In case you missed it, the Saturday Night Live comedian and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum held hands while zooming past a mounted camera at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California — and, several days later, reportedly dined together at a restaurant in Staten Island.

The internet, naturally, had a field day with this information, and reactions to the pair’s bicoastal rendezvous flooded social media.


@snl / Via media.giphy.com

People had loads of questions. Are Pete and Kim dating? How did they end up side-by-side in an amusement park train car? Also, we know where Pete’s from, but Staten Island?

Neither Pete nor Kim had responded to the commotion surrounding their recent hangouts until yesterday, when the SNL star appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and addressed growing speculation about their relationship status. Kind of.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” said the show’s host, after introducing Pete to his audience. “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Because, you know, there’s a lot of people I walk by… people are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me.”

“But it is true,” he continued and proceeded to revel in an extended pause. “I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”


Late Night With Seth Meyers / Via youtube.com

Alongside Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, and John Goodman, Pete stars in an upcoming animated series called Freak Brothers that will premiere on the streaming platform this month.

The Tubi,” Pete confirmed, adding, “A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi.”

“It’s a real thing,” he concluded. “Uh, Tubi. Yeah.”

Interpret that as you will. Check out Pete’s full appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers here or in the clip above.

