Pete Davidson Past Girlfriends 2021

When they were together/rumored: May–Oct. 2018

Pete and Ariana confirmed their relationship very shortly after Pete’s breakup with Cazzie and Ariana’s breakup with Mac Miller. The relationship moved very quickly, with the two getting engaged in June, almost a month after they started dating. Pete even got two Ariana Grande tattoos: a set of bunny ears behind his ear and her initials “AG”. They broke up shortly after Mac’s death in September and Pete shared, “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.” Ariana later referenced Pete in her song “thank u, next” with the lyrics “And for Pete, I’m so thankful.” She also wrote “I love u always” and “sry i dipped” beside a photo of him in her music video.