Pete Davidson Makes Joke About Rumored Kim Kardashian Romance – Hollywood Life

Seth Meyers put Pete Davidson in the hot seat when he asked about his recent rendezvous with Kim Kardashian. See what Pete had to say.

Pete Davidson sure knows how to avoid the question. The Saturday Night Live star, 27, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (Nov. 9) and was discreetly asked about his recent hangouts with Kim Kardashian, 41. “I want to address something. I want to confirm if it’s real, or rumor,” Seth Meyers said to the fellow comedian, clearly referencing Pete’s rumored romance with the SKIMS founder. But Pete didn’t take the bait, and instead he covered up his response with some good ole humor.

“You know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” Pete said. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” Pete was on the talk show to promote his new animated series The Freak Brothers, and so it was pretty hilarious to watch him shift the talk about Kim to promote his latest job.

Seth didn’t seem to mind too much that Pete wasn’t ready to talk about the latest development in his love life. “The Tubi,” the talk show host said, clearly playing along with Pete’s joke. And Pete kept things going, telling Seth, “A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi. It’s a real thing. Tubi…yeah.” Seth told Pete, “that’s exciting,” and the two men laughed the whole thing off as they carried on their conversation to the next topic without ever mentioning Kim’s name.

Kim and Pete were first spotted hanging out together after she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. They made headlines for sharing a kiss during a skit they did together that had him dressed as Aladdin and her as Jasmine from Aladdin and shortly after that, they held hands while enjoying a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA. They were then seen having dinner at a pizzeria on Staten Island and seem to be getting along great. Just a day later, the pair stepped out again in New York City for dinner at exclusive members-only club Zero Bond.

Pete and Kim have yet to address what exactly is going on with them. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two stars “just click and like to do easy normal things” together. Our source also said that Pete bonded with the mother-of-four over the loss of their fathers. (Pete’s dad, Scott Davidson, died in the 9/11 attacks, while Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away in 2003 of cancer.)

“They have briefly touched on it but there is also something there for both of them since they both lost their father so young, and both their mothers are very important in their lives,” the source said. “That is something very organic for him to grab a hold of as it makes him feel like he has someone on his side.”