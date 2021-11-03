Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island – Hollywood Life

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.

Earlier in the night, a massive bunch of red roses arrived at Kim’s Manhattan hotel, and fans have theorized that the florals were from the comedian. This dinner out coming just one week after the pair were spotted hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, cozying up on a roller coaster together. According to a source close to Pete, the comedian became “better friends” with Kim while working on their Aladdin skit for the SNL episode Kim recently hosted.

Practicing their kissing scene all week “really brought their connection together faster,” a source recently shared with HollywoodLife. “They were having a good time — you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show.” The insider shared that while the pair weren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” just yet, there was “an attraction” between them and they’re “weighing the options” of pursuing a full-blown romance.

“After [the] Halloween excursion, the talk of them being a little more than just friends seems to be gaining traction,” the insider said of Pete and Kim, noting how much the relationship is already starting to build. As fans would know, Kim is currently going through a divorce from Kanye West, 44. The pair were married for seven years and they’ve remained amicable even after calling it quits romantically.

Meanwhile Pete has been seemingly single since his split from Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, 26, in August. Although another source recently told HL that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” fans may be reminded that Kim and Kanye were friends for years before starting a romance in 2012 and then saying their ‘I do’s in 2014.