Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Take Pics With Tourist

Selfie with Pete Davidson = new life goal.
The tourist was having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel and talking to his mom on the phone when he noticed some celebrities nearby.
“All of the sudden, I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he told People.
“I talked further with my mom and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumors,” he continued. “And so, it was Kim Kardashian!”
Paul had just taken some selfies in front of Kim’s pop-up SKIMS store in Beverly Hills, so he showed her the pics to break the ice. When Kim agreed to a picture, Paul asked Pete to take it, LOL.
Then, he told Pete that people in The Netherlands are big fans of him because of SNL. He asked if they could take a selfie, and wow, I’m never been more jealous in my life.
I guess some people have all the luck. Glad you had a fun vacation, Paul!