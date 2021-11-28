Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Take Pics With Tourist

by Bradly Lamb
Selfie with Pete Davidson = new life goal.

This weekend, a Dutch music journalist named Paul Barewijk was on vacation in LA.

The tourist was having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel and talking to his mom on the phone when he noticed some celebrities nearby.

“All of the sudden, I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he told People.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Imagine running into PETE DAVIDSON out in the wild!!!

“I talked further with my mom and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumors,” he continued. “And so, it was Kim Kardashian!”


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Paul had just taken some selfies in front of Kim’s pop-up SKIMS store in Beverly Hills, so he showed her the pics to break the ice. When Kim agreed to a picture, Paul asked Pete to take it, LOL.

Then, he told Pete that people in The Netherlands are big fans of him because of SNL. He asked if they could take a selfie, and wow, I’m never been more jealous in my life.

I guess some people have all the luck. Glad you had a fun vacation, Paul!

