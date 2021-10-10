Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Kiss On SNL

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

In that skit, we follow Jasmine (Kim) as we know her — only she’s rude and insulting toward Aladdin (Pete Davidson).

“Do you feel self-conscious because I’m the daughter of a sultan, and you’re just a lowly street rat?” Jasmine asks Aladdin.

She also says, “Are you intimidated that I’m friends with a bunch of wealthy celebrities, and your only friend is a monkey?”

Then, after the genie grants Aladdin the wish of a bigger penis, Jasmine asks Aladdin, “Are you gonna kiss me or not?”

And the two proceed to kiss. YUUUUP:

Just from a pop culture perspective, WOW. This was not on my 2021 bingo card.

Like, this is a very 2021 moment.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR