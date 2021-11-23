Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Hold Hands Again At Dinner - Up News Info
Entertainment

Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Hold Hands Again At Dinner

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Read on to find out why this is in fact very important news.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live comedian and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star instead opted for Italian cuisine at Giorgio Baldi, a restaurant in Santa Monica, over the weekend. If the Daily Mail’s exclusive photos of their outing are any indication, it looks as though Pete and Kim had a lovely evening.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pictures show them laughing in coordinated baseball caps while seated side-by-side behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It is possible the mark seen on Pete’s neck in the Daily Mail’s snapshots is a hickey — Er, “love bite”? Is this what we’re calling it now? — and, as you can probably imagine, people online had lots to say about that.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images via Getty Images

To be clear, neither Pete nor Kim has confirmed — or even so much as addressed, really — the ongoing speculation as to whether they’re in a relationship, or just friends who like to hold hands in public now. (They were, again, in the pics from Giorgio Baldi.)

Following their kiss on SNL last month, Pete and Kim went on to spark dating rumors after they were seen sharing a roller coaster train car around Halloween, meeting for dinner in Pete’s hometown, and later celebrating his birthday in SKIMS attire alongside Flavor Flav and Kris Jenner.

Some folks still aren’t convinced whatever’s happening between Pete and Kim is real, as opposed to some sort of PR scheme, but to be honest yours truly is rooting for this a little bit and, accordingly, kind of hoping they’re wrong.

