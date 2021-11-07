Pete Davidson Does Aaron Rodgers SNL Vaccine Sketch

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.”

It all started earlier this week, when Aaron tested positive for COVID-19. He then appeared on a talk show to cite a number of false statements against getting the vaccine — like fears of becoming infertile — and complaining about the “woke mob” coming for the unvaccinated.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The news that Aaron was unvaccinated was extra controversial, as he had previously responded to a press question about his vaccine status by saying, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”


Quinn Harris / Getty Images

So, it tracks that Pete Davidson would start his impression by saying, “It’s my body and my COVID, and I can give it to whoever I want.”

“But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me — it’s gotten so bad that State Farm called and they’re not even offering me the Rodgers rate!”

“I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle — their faces three inches away from my wet mouth — and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!”

“People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7:1. Meaning that out of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine,” he concluded.

You can watch the full sketch here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR