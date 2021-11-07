Pete Davidson Does Aaron Rodgers SNL Vaccine Sketch

“Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.”
The news that Aaron was unvaccinated was extra controversial, as he had previously responded to a press question about his vaccine status by saying, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”
So, it tracks that Pete Davidson would start his impression by saying, “It’s my body and my COVID, and I can give it to whoever I want.”
“But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me — it’s gotten so bad that State Farm called and they’re not even offering me the Rodgers rate!”
“I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle — their faces three inches away from my wet mouth — and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!”
“People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7:1. Meaning that out of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine,” he concluded.
You can watch the full sketch here.