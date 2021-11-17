Pete Davidson Celebrates Birthday With Kim Kardashian: Photos – Hollywood Life

You’ll want to sit down for this one: Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian — matching plaid pajamas in tow.

Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with an eclectic mix of characters. The comedian commemorated another year around the sun on Nov. 16 with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav. A group photo came courtesy of none other than Flavor, real name William Drayton Jr., 62.

The rapper documented the festivities on Instagram and wished his “adopted son” a happy birthday. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flavor captioned the post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” The second slide features the Saturday Night Live actor in the rapper’s signature clock necklace.

The birthday gathering took place at Kris’ home in Palm Springs, according to TMZ. Pete, Kim, 41, and Kris, 66, even wore matching brown plaid pajamas. It’s unclear who else attended the festivities, as the rapper only shared photos with the comedian and the two Kardashian-Jenners. The celebration comes amidst romance speculation between Pete and Kim, who met when the reality TV star hosted the October 9 episode of SNL.

The two starred in an Aladdin sketch together as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, even sharing a kiss on the magic carpet. Following Kim’s hosting debut, she and Pete were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm together on October 29 with friends, including sister Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker. Then, in early November, the two had dinner together various times in New York, when the SKIMS founder was in town for the WSJ Innovator Awards.

One rendezvous included dinner at a pizza joint on Staten Island, where the comedian grew up. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the dinner was “without a question a date,” adding that there was a definitive spark between the pair. “They were having a good time,” the source said. “You could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show.” The romance comes amidst Kim’s separation from husband Kanye West, who she co-parents children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with.