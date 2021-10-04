Pete Davidson “Can’t Believe” He’s Back Doing “SNL”

“I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” Pete said back in May.

Earlier in the year, you might recall how Pete Davidson made some noise about being ready to leave his longtime gig at Saturday Night Live. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.


The longtime SNL cast member, who joined the show when he was just 20, has been a part of the series for seven seasons.

So you can probably imagine how surprising it was to see Pete in the Season 47 premiere over the weekend, which featured Owen Wilson as host and a musical performance from Kacey Musgraves.


Here’s Pete playing Dog the Bounty Hunter, lol.

Season 47, of course, brought a slew of cast changes. For example, Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt are both out.


Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were promoted to repertory players!


And there are three new faces: comedians Sara Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Aristotle Athari all joined the cast as featured players this season.


As for Pete, who recently starred in the semi-autobiographical The King Of Staten Island, he’s also playing the titular role in the upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.


“I’m definitely taking it very seriously and I’m doing my research,” Pete said during an interview with Billboard. “Because Joey did a bit of everything and we’re following his life, so you’re going to see a bit of that. It’s a lot, man.”

Either way, it’s so so so good to see Pete back on SNL!


