Pete Davidson “Can’t Believe” He’s Back Doing “SNL”

“I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” Pete said back in May.
So you can probably imagine how surprising it was to see Pete in the Season 47 premiere over the weekend, which featured Owen Wilson as host and a musical performance from Kacey Musgraves.
Season 47, of course, brought a slew of cast changes. For example, Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt are both out.
Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were promoted to repertory players!
And there are three new faces: comedians Sara Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Aristotle Athari all joined the cast as featured players this season.
As for Pete, who recently starred in the semi-autobiographical The King Of Staten Island, he’s also playing the titular role in the upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.
Either way, it’s so so so good to see Pete back on SNL!
