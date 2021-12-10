Pete Davidson And Miley Cyrus Got Matching SNL Tattoos

“I burned mine off, and you still have yours.”
The two met through Miley’s 2017 SNL appearance, and, as it turns out, the two got pretty close — and even got matching tattoos to commemorate the experience.
It all goes back to a sketch called “The Baby Step.” Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pete began, “We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping: trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table.”
There’s a line in the skit where the two simply say, “We babies!” as an excuse for their actions — which they both decided would make a great tattoo. “I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock,” Pete explained.
Miley replied, “Should have known that was sketch. Before he pressed ‘send,’ the guy was there with needles, permanent ink.”
Alas, one half of the duo no longer has their “We babies” tattoo. “I burned mine off, and you still have yours,” Pete said, in reference to his long and extremely painful-looking quest to laser off most of his tattoos.
However, Miley wasn’t told that Pete was ditching his tat — and found out via a commercial. “I didn’t know that until I saw a Smartwater commercial — where he’s drinking Smartwater and getting his tattoos lasered off, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute…that’s where we babies was!'” Miley joked.
So, this is what Miley’s tattoo currently looks like:
And here’s what’s left of Pete’s:
“Yeah, I stopped smoking weed the next day — for a couple of years, at least with Pete,” Miley added.
You can watch the full interview here.