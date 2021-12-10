Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Pete Davidson And Miley Cyrus Got Matching SNL Tattoos
Entertainment
Entertainment

Pete Davidson And Miley Cyrus Got Matching SNL Tattoos

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I burned mine off, and you still have yours.”

Today in “Celebrity friendships I had no idea were a thing but make total sense once I think about it for a second,” we have: Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus!


NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The two met through Miley’s 2017 SNL appearance, and, as it turns out, the two got pretty close — and even got matching tattoos to commemorate the experience.


NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It all goes back to a sketch called “The Baby Step.” Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pete began, “We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping: trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table.”

There’s a line in the skit where the two simply say, “We babies!” as an excuse for their actions — which they both decided would make a great tattoo. “I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock,” Pete explained.


NBC

“It was a very dark time in our lives — maybe for me, personally,” he added.

Miley replied, “Should have known that was sketch. Before he pressed ‘send,’ the guy was there with needles, permanent ink.”


Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

Alas, one half of the duo no longer has their “We babies” tattoo. “I burned mine off, and you still have yours,” Pete said, in reference to his long and extremely painful-looking quest to laser off most of his tattoos.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

However, Miley wasn’t told that Pete was ditching his tat — and found out via a commercial. “I didn’t know that until I saw a Smartwater commercial — where he’s drinking Smartwater and getting his tattoos lasered off, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute…that’s where we babies was!'” Miley joked.

So, this is what Miley’s tattoo currently looks like:

And here’s what’s left of Pete’s:

“Yeah, I stopped smoking weed the next day — for a couple of years, at least with Pete,” Miley added.

You can watch the full interview here.

