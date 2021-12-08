Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Pete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Calvin Klein Instagram Live - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Pete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Calvin Klein Instagram Live
Entertainment

Pete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Calvin Klein Instagram Live

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

ICYMI, they did a half-nude “campaign” video for the brand on Monday.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly were the focus of Calvin Klein’s Instagram page again yesterday, after the Saturday Night Live star initially took over the brand’s account with his friend one night earlier.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage via Getty Images

Unlike the pair’s first livestream this week, both Pete and MGK were fully clothed during their second and most recent joint appearance on CK’s social media profile.

This time, they got manicures while chatting about their friendship and MGK’s bond with Pete’s grandfather.

They also discussed plans for a future Calvin Klein promo. “I still think we should be in a bubble bath,” Pete suggested. “We should wash each other in our Calvins, in our undies…and feed each other apples and stuff.”

“I agree,” replied MGK, with a loofah already in hand.

All signs point to an imminent partnership between the comedian — whose headshot is still featured as Calvin Klein’s Instagram avatar — and the designer clothing company. But we don’t know anything about it yet, nor can we make any reasonable assumptions based on the confounding range of digital campaign content presented to us so far.

Both the previous screenshot and one below are moments from Pete and MGK’s debut on Calvin Klein’s Instagram Live Monday evening, so as far as anticipating what’s to come next, your guess is as good as ours.

Still not sure what’s happening here? Yeah. Me neither.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Will Forte Secretly Married Olivia Modling In Surprise...

Will Play PNC Championship With Son – Hollywood...

Dwayne Johnson Gave People’s Choice Award To Teen

Jennifer Aniston On How She Avoided ‘Breakdown’ Like...

Whoopi Goldberg Says Adele Wouldn’t Lose Voice With...

Jennifer Aniston’s Bikini Top In Revealing Interview –...

Holly Madison Opens Up About A “Cycle Of...

Which Heartthrob Are You? Shawn Mendes Or Justin...

Kim Kardashian Publicly Acknowledged Kanye West In An...

Olivia Wilde Wears Harry Styles Tour Jacket While...

Leave a Comment