Petcurean Announces Official Launch of French Language Websites for GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH Brands

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia — Petcurean, a producer of premium quality pet food brands available in more than 35 countries around the world, is excited to announce the launch of exclusive French language websites showcasing their GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH brands, making it more accessible to French-speaking pet parents than ever before.

The new websites launch today, November 3rd, 2021 and can be accessed at the following URLs:

“We are committed to helping all pet parents choose the best nutrition for their dogs and cats and are thrilled to be launching a French-specific website for our GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH brands,” says Kambria Newton, Trade Marketing Manager. “Introducing new websites geared specifically towards French-speaking pet parents allows us to better support their pet nutrition decisions, while also providing an additional resource that better supports our Quebec-based partners and introduces added touch points.”

As with all Petcurean recipes, the GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH collections for cats and dogs are formulated by Petcurean’s expert nutrition teams with fresh de-boned muscle meat, whole eggs, nutrient-rich fruits and veggies, and probiotics. NOW FRESH recipes are grain-free and contain no by-product or meat meals, or artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. GO! SOLUTIONS, meanwhile, crafts recipes that nourish pets from the inside out, covering everything from skin + coat health, to limited ingredients recipes for food sensitivities, and recipes packed with meat protein for pets with high energy needs.

About Petcurean

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes; GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH™, and GATHER™ for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs). Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 35 countries internationally. At Petcurean, with every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. Please visit www.petcurean.com to learn more.

