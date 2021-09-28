Peruvian stablecoin launches on Stellar blockchain By Cointelegraph

Latin American stablecoin issuer Anclap is expanding its Stellar-based stablecoin network by launching a new stablecoin in Peru, Cointelegraph en Español reports.
Pegged to Peru’s official fiat currency, the Peruvian sol (PEN), the new stablecoin is designed to enable instant transactions across Anclap’s network, including conversions to other fiat currencies as well as “any other digital asset,” the firm announced Saturday.
