Peruvian community blocks key highway in protest against Glencore mine

Article content LIMA — An indigenous community in Peru’s Espinar province has blocked a key mining road, a local leader told Reuters on Wednesday, in protest against the government and Glencore’s Antapaccay copper mine. The conflict comes a day after the government defused a similar standoff in nearby Chumbivilcas https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-government-says-deal-struck-head-off-road-blockade-las-bambas-mine-2021-10-05. The Antapaccay mine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article content The road is known in Peru as the mining corridor, and has become a lightning rod in the country, the world’s No. 2 copper producer. As of Wednesday, the community has blocked the road in protest against Antapaccay and the government, said Flavio Huanque, a community leader in Espinar. He said they want dialog with the company and for the country’s Prime Minister Guido Bellido to be removed. “He (Bellido) came here on Sept. 11 and showed an absolute lack of knowledge about the problems regarding the indigenous communities of Espinar,” Huanque said. The mining corridor, which traverses the Andes for about 500 km (310 miles), was blocked for about three weeks in September. Those blocks were in a more remote part of the road, affecting the huge Las Bambas copper mine, owned by Chinese state-owned enterprise China Minmetals Corp’s unit MMG Ltd, but sparing other mines like Antapaccay.