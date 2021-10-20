Peru’s state-owned oil company plans return to production for first time since 1990s

Article content

LIMA — Peru’s state-owned Petroperu hopes to once again extract oil in the Andean nation by the end of the year to supply crude to its Talara refinery, the government said on Wednesday.

The move, under new socialist President Pedro Castillo, signals a return to oil production for Petroperu after more than two decades focused only on oil refining, transportation, storage and sales.

Peru’s state energy company Perupetro said oil operations would begin on Dec. 27, although details are still being worked out.