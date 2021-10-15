Peru’s sol star Latam performer this week, Chile’s peso drops

Chile’s peso slumped to a 15-month low on

Friday as political uncertainty weighed, while Brazil’s real

rose after the central bank said inflation would likely peak

this month.

Peru’s sol was the biggest gainer in Latin America

this week, set for its best week in more than 30 years as a more

moderate turn by President Pedro Castillo boosted investor

optimism.

The sol, which is set to add more than 4% this week, has

posted a six-day winning streak since Castillo named more

moderate officials to his cabinet, calming fears over

market-unfriendly policy reforms.

Chile’s peso fell as much as 0.8% to 831.9 to the

dollar on Friday, its weakest since May 2020 after opposition

lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against President

Sebastian Pinera over possible irregularities in the sale of a

mining company.

The controversy, sparked by new details on the deal in the

Pandora Papers leak, comes ahead of presidential and legislative

elections in November.

A sharp interest rate hike by the central bank earlier this

week gave the peso temporary relief, as inflation also heats up

in the country, but it was set to end the week in the red.

Most other Latin American currencies were muted on Friday.

Brazil’s real rose 0.7% after central bank

international affairs and corporate risks director Fernanda

Guardado said the bank sees 12-month inflation peaking between

this month and last month before subsiding towards the official

target.

Guardado added that steeper interest rate hikes were not off

the table but the bank was convinced that its current pace of

100 basis points at each policy meeting would bring inflation

back to target next year.

Analysts shared the central bank’s view on inflation having

peaked, but were skeptical over the short-term outlook.

“Although inflation will likely ease in the coming months,

we continue to expect an unfavorable outlook for H1/22. Against

this backdrop, Banco Central will continue its tightening cycle,

with rates reaching 9% in February 2022,” analysts at TS Lombard

wrote in a note.

Rate hikes have somewhat helped the real through volatile

market conditions bought about by concerns over inflation and

stretched fiscal spending.

Other Latin American economies have also been struggling

with a spike in inflation, with rising oil prices adding to the

pressure.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1281.86 1.2

MSCI LatAm 2268.97 1.01

Brazil Bovespa 113361.26 0.16

Mexico IPC 52283.81 0.28

Chile IPSA 4037.37 1.02

Argentina MerVal 0.00 0

Colombia COLCAP 1416.05 -0.04

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.4768 0.70

Mexico peso 20.5352 0.02

Chile peso 828.9 -0.40

Colombia peso 3772.53 -0.15

Peru sol 3.9094 0.22

Argentina peso 99.1800 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

