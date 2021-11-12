Peru’s GDP on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2021, says central bank

Article content

LIMA — Peru’s central bank said on Friday that the country is on track to exceed its 2019 pre-pandemic gross domestic product next year, according to Adrian Armas, the bank’s head of economic studies, amid a strong economic recovery.

If trends hold, Armas said, “Peru will be one of the few economies in the region where the GDP for the year will be higher than it was in 2019,” he said in a call with reporters.

Central bank president Julio Velarde said on Thursday that Peru’s economy could grow 13.2% in 2021, while the official forecast stands at 11.9%.