Peru’s finance minister says no plans to nationalize gas sector after all

LIMA — Peru’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country’s leftist government has no plans to take over the natural gas industry, in an attempt to calm fears after President Pedro Castillo talked about nationalization earlier in the week.

“To nationalize the gas (sector) means to put it in the service of all Peruvians,” Finance Minister Pedro Francke said in a tweet. “It does not in any way mean to nationalize private enterprise.”

Castillo had urged Congress https://www.reuters.com/article/peru-gas-idUSL1N2RL2OW on Monday to draft a bill to nationalize the country’s gas sector. Although the opposition-led legislature was unlikely to follow on the request, Castillo’s remarks contradicted earlier statements that his administration would not seek to nationalize parts of the economy.