Peru’s Castillo urges Congress to draft bill to nationalize gas sector

Article content LIMA — Peru’s socialist president, Pedro Castillo, urged Congress on Monday to draft a bill for the “nationalization” of Peru’s natural gas sector, undoing previous statements in which he said he would not seek to nationalize parts of the economy. In remarks broadcast on government-owned TV Peru, Castillo said he wanted “to draft a joint bill with Congress regarding the nationalization of (the natural gas sector).” “It is necessary to give Peruvians what the people have produced,” Castillo added.

Article content Castillo campaigned on a far-left platform that included the nationalization of the gas and mining sectors, but had said since taking office in July that he would keep industries in private hands and incentivize private investment. Under Peru’s constitution, private companies can be nationalized only with congressional approval. Peru’s Congress leans right and it is unlikely that a majority coalition would support the nationalization of the gas sector. Peru, the world’s No. 2 copper producer, has a major gas operation run by the Camisea consortium, led by Argentina’s Pluspetrol, with smaller stakes held by South Korea’s SK Group, Hunt Oil and Repsol SA. Castillo’s first prime minister, Guido Bellido, threatened in a tweet last month to nationalize https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-pm-warns-gas-sector-pay-higher-taxes-or-face-nationalization-2021-09-26 the Camisea consortium, but the president replaced him with a more moderate pick on Oct. 6. Peru’s sol currency, which had fallen to a record low following the nationalization threat, rallied on the news.