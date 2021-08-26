Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LIMA — Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido asked Congress on Thursday for legislative powers for the executive on tax matters as he seeks a first vote of confidence for the new cabinet of leftist president Pedro Castillo.

Bellido said that the government also plans to tap the excess profits of mining companies at times of high international prices of raw materials. Peru is the world’s second largest copper producer and mining is the engine of the Andean country’s economy. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing)